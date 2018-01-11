Dad Says Two Year Old Pricked By Needle On Max

Portland, Or. – A two year old girl riding on a MAX train with her parents on Tuesday and her father says she was stuck by a used syringe. It was wedged between two seats. She was sitting on her mom’s lap at the time and her dad, Brian Higby tells KGW she screamed and “turns around and there was a syringe sticking out of her pinky.”

They took the toddler to the doctor who advised them to take her to the hospital for tests. Higby tells KGW those tests have come back negative, but she faces more tests in the future. He says the experience “makes me sick to my stomach.”

Tri Met issued a statement to KGW that says “what a frightening experience for this family. We hope that the girl will be okay. Our staff is investigating and reviewing video of the incident. It is not unheard of for our service workers to find and remove hypodermic needles when they clean our vehicles…..we encourage all riders to check an area before they or their family members sit down. This is a good practice anywhere, whether on transit, in a park or any public place.”