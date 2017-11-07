Two Wounded in Stabbing at Portland Nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a man accused of stabbing two staff members at Outside In, a Portland nonprofit that helps homeless youth.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says the stabbing happened Tuesday at 10:35 a.m. at Outside In’s building on the edge of downtown. Burley says the suspect became angry at the staff members and then stabbed them.

The victims, both men, were taken by ambulance to a hospital, and are expected to survive.

They provided a description of the suspect, and police arrested 22-year-old Ruben I. Eustaquio. He’s been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

Burley says investigators found two knives – one at the scene and the other with the suspect.