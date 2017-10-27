Two Volunteers Head To Hurricane Damaged St. Croix

Portland, Or. – Two volunteers with the Oregon Humane Society left today to help the U.S. Virgin Islands recover from Hurricane Maria, which struck late last month. Melanie Anderson from SE Portland and Lyn Esser from Happy Valley will be stationed at an emergency animal shelter in St. Croix. Anderson says ‘we’re going to helping with the daily care.” Esser says ” they say to be physically ready for some hard work. So, I am.”

The volunteers are certified for this kind of deployment after taking several online training classes and taking part in an annual drill. They’ll return to Portland on November 7th.