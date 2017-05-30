Two Teens Face Murder Charges from Safeway Hit and Run

VANCOUVER, Ore. – Two teenage boys facing murder charges went before a judge in Clark County this morning.

16-year old Jaycob Trotter and 15 year old Christopher Pierce are accused of robbing 16 year old Cesar Ortiz-Velasco, then running over him with a car.

Court documents say the two planned to meet the victim in the Safeway Parking lot on Mill Plain Blvd. to sell him marijuana. When Ortiz-Velasco got to the passenger door, Christopher Pierce attempted to grab the money and Jaycob Trotter drove away quickly.

But,Ortiz-Velasco held on to the car trying to punch the suspects. When he let go, witnesses say he was run over. The suspects drove away and Ortiz-Velasco died later at the hospital.