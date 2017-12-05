Two Students Shot Near Seattle Area High School

GRAHAM, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say two students reportedly were shot outside a high school south of Seattle in Graham.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the incident happened at Graham-Kapowsin High School.

The sheriff’s office says one student was found in a parking lot near a football field while the other was found in a locker room. The sheriff’s office says both victims were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The sheriff’s office says the shots reportedly were fired on the Eustis Hunt Road side of campus.

The sheriff’s office says male suspects fled in a green vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala.

The sheriff’s office says deputies checking school grounds have found no indications that shooters remain on campus. All students still on campus are with deputies and considered by authorities to be safe while investigation continues.