Two Stolen Puppies Missing In Cornelius

Cornelius, Or. – Two puppies are missing in Cornelius after they were stolen and later abandoned. They are the American Bully breed which is a cross between a pit bull and bull dog and can cost anywhere between $2,000-$5,000 each.

Police say the puppies escaped from their yard Tuesday morning. Their owners got a tip later in the day that a man had been seen with the puppies at a nearby apartment complex. Police interviewed and then arrested 18 year old Sheikhnoor Abdi on theft charges. They say he admitted he found the puppies and took them. But he later let them go near some railroad tracks when he realized he couldn’t care for them.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the puppies to call 503-629-0111.