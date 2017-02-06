Two Reed College Students Hospitalized After Apartment Fire

Portland, Or. – Two Reed College students were hospitalized Sunday after an early morning fire in their apartment. One of them is in critical condition. The two alarm fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. The Portland Fire Department says two of the women jumped out a second floor window to escape the flames. The other woman was found unconscious and not breathing inside the apartment. She had to be resuscitated.

Reed College has not released the names of the students. The fire department has not yet determined what cause the fire at the Garden Park Apartments at SE 30th and Steele.