Two Portland Police Captains Under Internal Investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Two Portland police captains have been reassigned due to ongoing internal investigations, police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson confirmed on Thursday.

Simpson did not say what the investigations were about. A message from Chief Mike Marshman said the investigations began under former Chief Larry O’Dea.

An internal message sent by Marshman read:

“On Wednesday, March 8, 2017, Captain Kevin Modica of the Youth Services Division and Captain Derek Rodrigues of the Family Services Division were reassigned to the Personnel Division, due to ongoing internal investigations that began under former Chief Larry O’Dea III. “I have appointed Lieutenant Stephanie Lourenco as Acting Captain of the Family Services Division and Lieutenant Bob Gorgone as Acting Captain of the Youth Services Division until further notice. I understand that many of you have questions, but as with any internal personnel matter, I cannot share additional details at this time.”

Modica was an assistant police chief under O’Dea before being reassigned when Marshman was named interim chief.