Two People Injured in SW Portland Stabbing

Portland, Or. – Two men have been hospitalized with serious injuries, following a stabbing early today in SW Portland. Portland police say the two men knew each other and were involved in a disturbance at Holly Farm Park on SW Capitol Highway. Police think both men then walked away to separate locations.

Central Precinct officers got a call about a stabbing in the 5000 block of Southwest Pasadena Street. As officers and emergency medical responders arrived in the area of the call, emergency medical personnel located an adult male with stab injuries in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and provided medical aid. Additional officers responded to the original 9-1-1 call location in the 5000 block of Southwest Pasadena Street, found another man with stab wounds and provided aid. Both men were taken to area hospitals by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the two men were the only ones involved in the disturbance. Officers located and seized a knife during a search of the residence on Southwest Pasadena Street.

The Forensic Evidence Division responded to assist with this investigation. Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Assault Detail will continue this investigation.