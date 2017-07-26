Two Pedestrian Deaths On Oregon Freeways This Week

Salem, Oregon – Oregon State Police have identified the man hit and killed last night by a semi truck on I-5 in Salem. Investigators say 49-year old Ted Satter parked on the right shoulder of the freeway and then walked into the slow lane were he was hit by the southbound tanker truck. I-5 South was reduced to one lane for several hours following the crash. Police say they are working to figure out why Satter walked into oncoming traffic.

Here is the official release from Oregon State Police:

On July 25, 2017 at about 10:30PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a semi-tractor versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 5 at milepost 253 in Salem.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a Chevy Aveo, Ted SATTER, age 49, of Dallas, was parked on the right shoulder of the highway. For unknown reasons, SATTER walked into the slow lane of the interstate and was struck by a southbound 2015 Freightliner towing two tanker trailers. SATTER was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner, Andrew RUZANSKI, age 38, of Albany, was not injured

Interstate 5 southbound was reduced to one lane of travel for four hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Salem Fire, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Dallas Police Department, and the Marion County Medical Examiner.

As this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.

This makes the second pedestrian hit and killed on an Oregon interstate freeway this week. On Monday, a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-205 at Foster road. In that case, Portland Police Traffic Division investigators determined that the person killed on I-205 was a 23-year-old male. Investigators learned that a 25-year-old male driving a 2004 Isuzu Street Sweeper, was southbound on I-205 when he struck the 23-year-old male who was in the roadway in the left lane of travel. The driver was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries. The driver cooperated with investigators and showed no signs of impairment. It is not known why the 23-year-old male was on the freeway. No citations have been issued and the crash remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review.