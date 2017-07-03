Two Officers Hurt In Hit And Run Crash

Portland, Oregon – Two Police officers were hurt in a crash this morning in southeast Portland. It happened at the intersection of SE 72nd and Flavel around 4:15 am. The two officers only suffered minor injuries. Police were responding to another call when their cruiser was hit. The police car ended up through the fence of a nearby grade school playground. The driver and a passenger in the other car, tried to drive away at first. The driver is now facing felony charges.

The police showed leniency, not taking the driver to jail, instead releasing her. She is expected to appear in court though for her charges.