Two Officer Involved Shooting In Less Than 24 Hours

Portland, Or. – Three Portland police officers are on paid administrative leave after two officer involved shootings Thursday. The first shooting involved a man wanted for an armed robbery near the Value Inn Motel on NE 82nd Thursday morning. He was also wanted in connection with a car prowl and break in at a home. Police say an officer found him near the home and shot  him. He died at the scene and police say they found a handgun near him.

A second officer involved shooting unfolded in SE Portland last night as police responded to a call about a suicidal man in a car. A crisis intervention specialist also responded to the scene. They tried to talk to the man and learned he had a hand gun. Police say the man got out of the car in a threatening way and officers opened fire. The 56 year old man is in critical condition this morning.

