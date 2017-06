PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland has two new millionaires after two impulse purchases at Plaid Pantry Stores.

This week, Jason Golding stopped for a cold drink at the store on Gibbs Street and ended up winning a $1 million dollar Powerball prize.

He joins Richard Leber, who won a $1 million dollar prize for winning the St. Patrick’s Day Raffle. He bought his ticket at the store off Highway 212 near Clackamas.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in almost 300 MILLION.