Two Men Sent To Prison For Gun Crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced one man to prison for unlawfully possessing a machine gun and another to prison for unlawfully possessing a silencer.

U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken issued the penalties Wednesday in Eugene.

She sentenced 55-year-old Michael Emry of John Day to 30 months in federal prison for having a fully automatic .50 caliber machine gun that wasn’t registered to him and had an obliterated serial number.

Emry told federal agents he stole the weapon from an Idaho man.

Separately, Aiken sentenced 34-year-old Jose Morales of Albany to two years in prison. Morales managed an Albany gun shop and sold an unregistered silencer to undercover officers.

Albany police executed a search warrant at the shop and found more unregistered silencers.

Both men pleaded guilty earlier this year.