Two Men Charged In String Of Portland Bar Robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police have arrested two men in connection with a spree of armed robberies at Portland taverns.

Sgt. Chris Burley said 32-year-old Deron Crain was arraigned Friday on more than a dozen counts of first-degree robbery. The other man, 33-year-old Johntae Hammond, was already in a Vancouver, Washington, jail after being arrested on a parole violation. He is awaiting extradition to Oregon.

The men are accused of 13 holdups over a frightening 5 1/2 week stretch in June and July.

After a break of more than a month, a North Portland tavern was hit Aug. 18.

Nearly all the robberies happened on the east side of Portland between midnight and 3 a.m.