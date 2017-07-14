Two Men Arrested For SE Portland Bar Robbery

Portland, Oregon – Two men connected to last week’s armed robbery at the 82nd Avenue Bar and Grill in Southeast Portland are now behind bars. U-S Marshals captured one the suspects in Los Angeles on Sunday. Authorities say Jesus Mezick will be brought back to Oregon to face charges in this case. The other suspect, Jamaar Smith, was arrested Thursday morning at his home near Southeast 88th and Reedway.

There have been nearly a dozen robberies in the Metro-area since the beginning of June. Sergeant Chris Burley says the 33-year-old Smith is locked up in the Multnomah County jail.

Photo of Jamaar Smith courtesy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.