Two Major Crashes Investigated Friday

A crash in Canby Friday afternoon left two teenagers injured. Officers say that a work truck jumped the curb and hit the victims.

The driver then drove a block on the sidewalk and hit several cars and utility boxes. Police say that he was later found found passed out at the crash scene.

And there was a fatal crash Friday in Washington County west of Banks. A man driving an SUV crossed the center line of Highway 6 and crashed head-on into a motor home. Officers say the SUV driver, 80 year old David Wise, was reported driving recklessly before the crash.

The motor home driver was not injured, but Wise was killed at the scene. Highway 6 was closed Friday for three hours for a crash investigation.