Two men are dead after their boat capsized off of Depoe Bay Friday evening. 81-year-old James Warren of McMinnville, and 69-year-old Robert Zimmel of Forest Grove were in the boat when it overturned just off the Oregon coast near Government Point. The Coast Guard was called for help shortly before 5 pm, but were unable to save the men. They were not wearing life vests when their bodies were found. The cause of the capsizing is not known.