Two Injured in Three-Alarm Blaze

Forest Grove, Oregon – A three-alarm fire injured two people late Friday night in Forest Grove. 45 Firefighters went to a two-story house on 19th Avenue at 10:30 pm to fight the fire. The fire also spread to the roof of an auto repair shop next door.

It took an hour to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it started in the kitchen where a resident was cooking with oil. They suffered burn injuries and were taken to a Portland burn center. A resident from the second floor suffered smoke inhalation.