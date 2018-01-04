Two Hurt In Vancouver Shooting

Vancouver, WA – Two people were hurt in a shooting in Vancouver. Police say one of the victims, a man, is clinging to life after being struck by gunfire just after 9pm Wednesday night near Southeast 104th Avenue and 10th Street. A man who lives nearby came running out to help the other guy who was laying on the ground. He tells KGW he asked the victim if he had a gun, at first he said no. They talked more and he asked again, it turns out the guy did have a gun, but it was empty. Vancouver Police had several nearby streets shut-down during their investigation. It’s not clear if they found the shooter.

Read more from police:

Vancouver, Wash. –On January 3, 2018, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to a disturbance with weapons call in the 10400 block of SE 10th Street. Callers to 911 reported hearing gunshots in the area and arriving officers located two individuals who had been shot. One of the individuals had a non-life threatening injury; the other had a life-threatening injury. Both were transported to area hospitals.

SE 104th Avenue from 8th-10th Street and SE 10th Street at 104th both eastbound and westbound Avenue are closed due to the police activity.

The Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit is investigating and nothing further is available at this time.