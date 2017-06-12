Two Gang Related Shootings Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore.– The first shooting happened Sunday afternoon at 131st and Powell in front of the Glenwood Apartments. 1 17 year old boy was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital. Nobody else was injured and no arrests were made. The second incident happened at 9:45 last night. This time when Portland Police arrived they found a building had been sprayed with gunfire. There were no victims at 132nd and Southeast Powell. They did take one person into custody. The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating both situations.
Comments