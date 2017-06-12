Two Gang Related Shootings Over The Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore.– The first shooting happened Sunday afternoon at 131st and Powell in front of the Glenwood Apartments. 1 17 year old boy was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital. Nobody else was injured and no arrests were made. The second incident happened at 9:45 last night. This time when Portland Police arrived they found a building had been sprayed with gunfire. There were no victims at 132nd and Southeast Powell. They did take one person into custody. The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating both situations.