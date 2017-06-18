Two Fatal Crashes on Saturday

A Woodburn man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. It happened in Salem on Highway 22 near the Edgewater exit. 24-year-old Phillip Slivkoff of Woodburn ran his motorcycle into the center guardrail, and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Police in Aurora say one person was killed in a crash Saturday. A flatbed truck going west on Arndt Road Northeast ran into a power pole near Bents Road. The driver of the truck died at the scene. Police say they’re working to find the cause of the crash, but say the victim likely had a medical episode while driving. There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash.