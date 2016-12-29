Two Early Morning Shootings In Portland

Portland, Or. – Portland Police are investigating two shootings this morning. One took place at the Courtesy Inn Motel on NE 113th and Sandy. Police say a 23 year old man was shot in the stomach. The gang unit has been called in to investigate. Police say they have no suspects at this time.

The second shooting was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at NW 6th and Glisan. Sgt. Chris Burley says “at this time, the victim is being uncooperative.” Burley says the man is in his 30’s and says the shooting may possibly be drug related. He says police are canvassing the neighborhood but have not been able to locate a crime scene. No suspect has been located in that shooting.