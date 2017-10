KELSO, Wash. (AP) – Officials say at least two people are dead after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in southwest Washington.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas says it happened at a private railroad crossing about 7 miles north of Kelso at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators are still responding. The tracks have been shut down and all Amtrak and freight trains are being held.