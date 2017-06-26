Two Dead in 5-Car Pile-Up in Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two people died in a five-car accident on Highway 20 near Black Butte Ranch in central Oregon over the weekend.

Oregon State Police said Monday that the drivers of two of the cars were friends and had spent time together shortly before Sunday’s accident.

OSP says both men may have been impaired.

One of them, 28-year-old than Ethan G. Moreschi of Bend, died at the scene after crossing the center line and striking a car driven by 80-year-old Katherine L. Sales of Eugene, who also died.

A motor home behind Sales swerved to avoid the crash and hit the car driven by Moreschi’s friend.

The friend, 28 -year-old Timothy R. Thompson of Newberg, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the motor home were not seriously injured.