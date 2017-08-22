Two Bodies Found In Portland Area Rivers

Multnomah County, Oregon – It was a busy evening for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s River Patrol on Monday. Crews were called to the Broadway bridge, when someone jumped into the Willamette river and never resurfaced. Several agencies tried to help save the man but they lost sight of him. Around seven o’clock the dive team finally located the body a little ways down river. About 30 minutes later, River Patrol crews were called out to the Columbia River near Chinook Landing. That’s where deputies recovered a second body in the water. Detectives are investigating both cases.

Here’s More Information From Police:

On 08/21/2017, at approximately 2:15 pm, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol units were dispatched to a call that a person had jumped into the Willamette River from the Broadway Bridge, and did not resurface. MCSO units worked with crews from the Portland Fire Bureau and the US Coast Guard to search for the missing person. No sightings of the person were seen by land, water or air resources.

At 3:30 pm, members of the MCSO Dive Team were called to begin a recovery dive mission. Shortly after 7:00 pm the MCSO Dive Team recovered the body of an adult male from the water.

The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further details are available at this time, pending identification and family notifications.

Then…. On 08/21/17 at approximately 7:30 pm, MCSO River Patrol Units responded to a report that a boater had discovered a body in the Columbia River near Chinook Landing. Deputies arrived a short time later and recovered the body of an adult subject from the water.

MCSO detectives were contacted and will conduct a death investigation. The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office. No further details are available at this time, pending identification and family notifications.