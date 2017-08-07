Two Anti-Oil Demonstrators Arrested For Blocking Vancouver Railroad

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have arrested two people who were among those blocking train tracks in Vancouver, Washington, to oppose oil trains and fossil fuels.

Demonstrators blocked BNSF’s main rail line Monday to protest a proposed oil terminal at the Port of Vancouver that could handle about 360,000 barrels of oil a day.

BNSF Railway spokeswoman Courtney Wallace says BNSF Police arrested two people for criminal trespassing and other charges. She says tracks were safely cleared after an hour.

Tesoro Corp. and Savage Cos., operating as Vancouver Energy, want to build a facility that would receive an average of four 1.5 mile long crude oil trains a day, likely traveling between Spokane and Vancouver. Oil would be loaded onto ships bound for West Coast refineries.

Opponents say oil trains pose a threat to the environment and communities along the rail line.

A state energy panel is reviewing the project. It will make a make a recommendation to Gov. Jay Inslee, who has the final say.