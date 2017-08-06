Two-Alarm Industrial Fire in Portland

Firefighters have been busy this weekend.

Portland, Oregon – A two-alarm industrial fire broke out in Portland Saturday night. It started around 6 PM at Schnitzer Steel, located north of the St. Johns Bridge. A huge pile of scrap metal caught fire, and the smoke could be seen for miles around. Firefighters put water on the fire for hours, but it was expected to burn into this morning. Nobody is hurt. The cause is under investigation.

Aloha, Oregon – And a house caught fire early Sunday morning in Aloha. Tualatin Valley Fire went to Southwest Dominie Court and found the entire back of the home was engulfed in flames. Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries. The cause is unknown.

Portland, Oregon – A home caught fire Saturday in Southeast Portland. It broke out on Stark Street, and displaced the 9 Adults and 2 Children who lived there. But nobody is hurt.