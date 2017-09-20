Two More Accused of Stealing Mom’s Purse After School Shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have arrested two additional suspects accused of stealing a purse from a car as parents searched for their children after last week’s high school shooting in Washington state.

The Spokane Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 37-year-old Renee Mann and 39-year-old Larry Flett were arrested Tuesday evening on investigation of theft and vehicle prowling. Mann also faces identity theft and forgery charges.

Another woman, 33-year-old Nicole Jensen, was arrested Monday. She’s accused of theft and forgery.

Authorities say the three broke into a vehicle belonging to a mother of a Freeman High School student. She had parked her car on Highway 27 and rushed to the school to find out whether her child was safe following the Sept. 13 campus shooting.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with killing one classmate and wounding three others.

Authorities earlier said the suspects racked up over $36,000 dollars in fraudulent charges.