Twitter Tweak

Twitter will test out a new plan to allow people to use 280 characters to Tweet. That’s up from 140 characters now. The idea is that more people will Tweet if they have more room to express themselves. ((I’ll hurry and make my point because I’m almost out of characters.)) Critics say writing with a character limit makes them better writers. Of course, the trolls came out to criticize and make fun of the changes. See for yourself. What do you think? More characters? Keep it the same?

http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-41412607