Turner Man Arraigned in Wife’s Shooting Death

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man accused of fatally shooting his wife has been indicted on a murder charge.

The previously secret indictment was announced Thursday, more than six weeks after Clayton Stanfill of Turner walked into his local fire department to receive treatment for what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stanfill said he attempted to kill himself because he was distraught that his wife had just committed suicide, a Marion County deputy wrote in court papers. Deputies went to Stanfill’s home and found the body of 52-year-old Judy Stanfill.

Authorities have not said what evidence leads them believe Stanfill killed his wife. He pleaded guilty in a domestic violence case involving his wife last year and was on probation.

Stanfill was arraigned Thursday and is being held without bail.