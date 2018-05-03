In Brief: Juno’s Diablo Cody has come up with another jewel.



Tully is billed as a comedy. If real life can be billed as a comedy then I guess Tully is a comedy. While there are comic elements to the film, much of Tully is flat out serious.

Well, better put, serious in a funny sort of way.

Now that I have you totally confused, Tully casts Charlize Theron as Marlo. She’s a pregnant stay-at-home mother of two and soon to be three. One is probably autistic though no diagnosis is ever given. Marlo loves her husband who is done by Ron Livingston. They’re in love but he’s focused on the business and is a bit distracted. Quiet time at home for him is an evening spent playing video games.

She gets no quiet time.

Marlo is depressed. She loves her kids and husband but live has become an overwhelming sameness. Marlo starts to miss a long, lost youth and the carefree times and freedom of her flat in Brooklyn.

Just before the baby is born Marlo’s brother gives her a gift. It’s a night nanny so she can at least get a full night’s sleep. Though reluctant at first, Marlo gives in and says yes.

Tully is the nanny’s name.

She’s 20-something but seems wise beyond her years. While Marlo sleeps the sleep of the dead, Tully cleans the house, bakes cupcakes and generally makes herself indispensable. As the movie moves from the first act to the second, Tully and Marlo become best friends.

They chit chat about all angles of life from diapers to day-to-day dealings to sex. Some of the conversation is serious and some of it is funny. Marlo envies Tully’s free spirit. That energy is invigorating and contagious.

While there are other actors and other characters, the movie clearly belongs to Mackenzie Davis’ Tully and to Theron. While life whirls around them, they are the focus. Early in the film Theron’s performance is tired and so down that it’s almost catching. She drags you through the drudgery of her predictable life. As the film morphs from the mundane to mirth, her energy increases until by film’s end she’s practically bing-bonging off the walls.

Theron’s chemistry is matched by that of Davis. She’s perfectly cast as a warm, naive young woman who is full of life and hopes and dreams. This is the magnet that attracts Marlo. Here’s where the genius is found in the story and the casting. Like Theron, Davis’ energy is part of what you love of the film. However, that energy is just the opposite of Marlo’s. At the beginning Tully is energy personified but by the end she’s down and drawn.

The reason is revealed in a third act twist.

Tully is the brainchild of Juno and Young Adult screenwriter Diablo Cody and is directed by her Juno and Young Adult director Jason Reitman who specializes in deeper comedy fare. He’s a great storyteller who wastes very little of your time. His films are succinct and to the point.

They’re also usually fairly deep. That’s where Cody’s importance to the movie arises. Her script takes a serio-comic look at postpartum depression and motherhood. It’s real-life punchy and in places very deep. The two actresses have a blast with the material and so will you.

Until that left-turn twist in the third act, Cody’s story has few flaws.

It’s an entertaining movie but comedy is supposed to be entertaining. So that’s no surprise. Tully is also a deep movie and one of 2018’s best to date. If it wasn’t for that left turn it might’ve been the best.

Directors: Jason Reitman

Stars: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass, Ron Livingston

Rated R for mature themes, language and brief nudity. This is a wonderfully told tale of a very depressed woman and her savior named Tully. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



