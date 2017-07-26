Tualatin Valley Water Dist. – Boil Water Notice Issued for TUALATIN VALLEY WATER DISTRICT CUSTOMERS SOUTH OF FARMINGTON ROAD

This afternoon, a broken valve on a 12″ water main resulted in a loss of water pressure to Tualatin Valley Water District (TVWD) customers south of Farmington Rd. As a precaution, Tualatin Valley Water District customers south of Farmington Road are advised to boil their water until further notice. Please visit www.tvwd.org for further instructions and detailed map and address lookup tool of the affected area. This notice affects approximately 5,650 customers.