Trumps, Pences release their official Christmas portraits

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — With ten days left until Christmas, the Trumps and Pences released on Thursday their official Christmas portraits — their first such photos since taking office.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted the photo, in which she and President Donald Trump are standing in the Cross Hall of the White House, surrounded by Christmas trees covered in fake snow.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” reads Mrs. Trump’s tweet.

And less than two hours later, second lady Karen Pence tweeted the Pences’ portrait, photographed at the Vice President’s Residence at the Naval Observatory, in which they’re surrounded by an ornament-laden Christmas tree with wrapped gifts at its base, and a mantle decorated with a garland.

“Our official Christmas portrait has been released!” Mrs. Pence tweeted.

Mrs. Trump has been actively spreading holiday cheer in recent weeks, particularly with children.

On Wednesday she visited a holiday toy drive sponsored by the military.

“On a personal note, as my first year as first lady comes to an end, I have had the privilege to witness the spirit and resilience of so many people in our country,” she said at the drive for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. “After this year’s devastating hurricane season, I hope everyone watching at home will consider giving back through programs like Toys for Tots.”

She continued, “It is my hope that during this holiday season people will remember it is not about gifts. It is about family service and gratitude. We must continue to look out for and help each other.”

At the toy drive, she invited children from military families to help her sort toys.

She also sat with kids and made construction-paper cards to go with the gifts that will be distributed throughout the nation’s capital.

Last week Mrs. Trump visited with patients and staff at Children’s National hospital Washington, D.C., continuing a tradition begun by first lady Bess Truman.

At the hospital, she met privately with some patients, and was escorted by Santa Claus to the facility’s atrium where she answered questions from children.

When asked what she wants for Christmas, she said, “I asked Santa for Christmas, peace on the world, health love and kindness.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.