Trumpcare Protest

Portland Ore – “Trumpcare is an awful deal for the American people.” That’s what Oregon US Sen. Ron Wyden said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. His spokesperson told opponents of the ACA replacement plan that the CBO score confirms what many feared: It will leave 24 million Americans in the cold with no health insurance, despite promises that everybody would be covered. It would raise out-of-pocket costs by thousands of dollars for many more, especially older Americans.