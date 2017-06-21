Trump traveling to Iowa for campaign-style rally

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Trump will head to Iowa Wednesday for the first time since being sworn into office for a series of official events followed by a campaign-style rally.

Trump’s last trip to Iowa was in January as part of his “thank you” tour after the election in which he won Iowa with over 51 percent of the state’s vote.

Upon his arrival in Cedar Rapids, Trump, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will appear at Kirkwood Community College. There they will tour the largest two-year agriculture program in the country, and Trump will give remarks. The event is part of the administration’s “tech week.”

The president will then hold a “Make America Great Again” rally at Cedar Rapids’ U.S. Cellular Center. This is Trump’s first rally since late April, when he held a similar program in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The rally was originally planned for June 1 but was postponed because of an “unforeseen change” in the president’s schedule.

Past rallies have led to conflict between Trump supporters and protesters; in March, eight protesters were arrested during a rally in Omaha, Nebraska.

