Trump slams ‘watered down travel ban’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump is arguing that the U.S. Department of Justice should have pushed his “original” travel ban, or sought a tougher version of the executive order intended to temporarily bar citizens of six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, and not the “watered down, politically correct version” now in front of the Supreme Court.

Trump’s tweets Monday morning are an attack on his Justice Department and that executive order that he signed.

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Trump administration Thursday appealed to the Supreme Court to review and reinstate the travel ban, hoping the court will overturn lower court rulings that have stalled the executive order from being implemented.

Referring to the executive order as a “travel ban,” Trump also refuted what his administration officials and spokespeople have said in the past about the executive order.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!,” Trump said Monday morning.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In a Jan. 31 press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president’s executive order is “not a travel ban.”

“I think the president has talked about extreme vetting and the need to keep America safe for a very, very long time. At the same time, he’s also made very clear that this is not a Muslim ban. It’s not a travel ban. It’s a vetting system to keep America safe — that’s it, plain and simple,” Spicer said then.

Trump’s tweets come after the weekend’s deadly terrorist attack in London.

