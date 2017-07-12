Trump says Donald Jr. was ‘open, transparent and innocent’

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump defended his son Wednesday morning amidst the swirling controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s emails regarding a meeting with a Russian lawyer, praising him for being “open” and “transparent.”

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent,” the president tweeted, referencing his son’s appearance Tuesday night on Fox News in the wake of Trump Jr. releasing the emails. “This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!”

Minutes later, he followed up in a second tweet, writing: “Remember, when you hear the word ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist.”

On Tuesday, Trump Jr. tweeted four pages of what he said is an email chain with music producer Rob Goldstone. The messages appear to show Trump Jr. being offered damning information on Hillary Clinton in the heat of the 2016 race. In response, he wrote “I love it.”

The emails preceded a meeting with the lawyer, as well as then-campaign chair Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

In his interview on Fox with Sean Hannity, Trump Jr. said his father knew nothing about the meeting and said in a statement Tuesday the lawyer had “no information to provide.”

In a statement Tuesday, the president said, “My son is a high-quality person, and I applaud his transparency.”

