Trump says big game trophy ban reversal is on hold to review ‘conservation facts’

MD WAZID HOSSAIN/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has announced that his administration’s plan to reverse a ban on big game trophies has been put on hold so he can “review all conservation facts.”

On Wednesday, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official confirmed to ABC News that the Trump administration had planned to allow hunters to bring trophies of elephants they killed in Zimbabwe and

Zambia back to the United States.

However, Trump wrote on Twitter Friday evening that the decision had been placed on hold.

The proposed reversal was met with widespread backlash, with celebrities and public figures taking to social media to criticize the president.

The ban on big game trophies had been put in place by the Obama administration in 2014.

Elephants are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, but a provision in the act allows the government to give permits to import such trophies if there is evidence that the hunting

benefits conversation of the species.

