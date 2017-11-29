Trump retweets videos about Muslims from far-right British group

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump Monday morning has retweeted three unverified, anti-Muslim videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a nationalist, far-right extremist group.

One of the three tweets includes video with the caption “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” while another reads, “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!”

Another video claims to show a “Muslim migrant” beating up a “Dutch boy on crutches.”

The videos have been called inflammatory and Islamophobic.

As the deputy leader of Britain First, Fransen has been arrested on a number of occasions. This year, she was arrested for using “threatening, abusive or insulting words or behavior” during a speech in August.

Last year, Fransen was arrested and found guilty for religiously aggravated harassment after she hurled insults at a Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

Britain First was formed in 2011 by former members of the British National Party.

Fransen responded to Trump’s retweets on Twitter, writing in all caps: “Donald Trump himself has retweeted these videos and has around 44 million followers! God bless you Trump! God bless America!”

Britain First’s mission statement states that “Christianity in Britain is under ferocious assault” and that “Britain First has a proven track record of opposing Islamic militants and hate preachers and this fight back will continue.”

As a presidential candidate, Trump had said he believes “Islam hate us.”

“There’s a tremendous hatred. We have to get to the bottom of it. There is an unbelievable hatred of us,” Trump said in a March 2016 interview with CNN.

