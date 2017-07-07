Trump, Putin conclude 2-hour-plus meeting

Pool/Getty Images(HAMBURG, Germany) — President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their first, highly anticipated in-person meeting since the U.S. presidential election.

The meeting, which was expected to last just 30 minutes, lasted two hours and 16 minutes, according to a senior adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“It’s an honor to be with you,” Trump said to President Putin at the beginning of their meeting, which began shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

“President Putin and I have been discussing various things. I think it’s going very well, we’ve had some very, very good talks,” Trump told reporters who were allowed into the room briefly.

Trump added, “We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States, and for everybody concerned.”

Trump and Putin were joined at their more formal meeting by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and two translators.

Putin said beforehand that he was “delighted” to meet with Trump personally and hoped their meeting would “yield positive results,” according to the translator.

The Russian president said while he and Trump have spoken over the phone — three times since Trump took office – such calls are “never enough.”

Trump did not answer questions from the media on whether they would discuss Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Before their high-stakes sit-down, the two leaders had a casual run-in this morning where they exchanged a handshake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

