Trump Jr. admits of meeting with Russian lawyer: ‘I probably would have done things a little differently’

Leigh Vogel/WireImage via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump Jr. expressed regret at how he handled the situation surrounding his meeting with a Russian attorney last year, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview airing Tuesday night that he “probably would have done things a little differently.”

Earlier in the day, Trump released a screenshots of a chain of emails documenting the organization of the meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, in which he was told by an associate that she had information that would “incriminate” his father’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Critics of the president pointed to the emails as evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the presidential election.

During his interview on “Hannity,” Trump admitted the situation may have been mishandled, but he said that the meeting was “a nothing,” and maintained that his father had no knowledge of the encounter.

“I had been reading about scandals that people were probably under-reporting for a long time, so maybe it was something that had to do with one of those things,” said Trump. “I didn’t know if there was any credibility, I didn’t know if there was anything behind it, I can’t vouch for the information. Someone sent me an email … I read it. I responded accordingly.”

He added, “I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff,” the Trump offspring said. “It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame …. For me this was opposition research. They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about … so I think I wanted to hear it out. But really it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn’t what the meeting was about.”

