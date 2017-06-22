Trump: ‘I did not make, and do not have’ Comey tapes

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Despite his tweet in the aftermath of James Comey’s dismissal in May, President Donald Trump did not make and does not have tapes of his conversations with the former FBI director, he tweeted Thursday.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea… whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” wrote Trump in a series of tweets.

In May, three days after Comey’s firing, Trump wrote: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump previously declined to confirm or deny the existence of tapes, even as Comey shared details of his interactions with the president with associates, and testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I’ll tell you about it over a short period of time. I’m not hinting at anything,” said Trump at a joint press conference with the president of Romania on June 9.

“You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer,” he later added.

