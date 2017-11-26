Trump has privately questioned authenticity of ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, sources say

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Trump has privately questioned the authenticity of the now infamous “Access Hollywood” recording in which he was caught in a vulgar exchange in 2005 with Billy Bush, bragging about his ability to grope women because he’s “a star,” sources confirm to ABC News.

The president has repeated the claim to advisers in recent weeks and even a Republican senator earlier this year, sources say. The news of the president’s comments was first reported by the New York Times.

After the recording was released, then-candidate Trump acknowledged he made the comments and apologized in a televised address from Trump Tower.

This comes as the president faces growing criticism from his GOP colleagues of his defense of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct or inappropriate behavior with women and girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations.

Sources say the president was also not happy with his daughter Ivanka Trump’s quick reaction to the allegations against Moore.

Before Trump broke his silence defending Moore, his daughter forcefully weighed in, telling The Associated Press in an interview: “There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

