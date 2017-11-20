Trump Foundation Spent More Money Following Criticism

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump sharply increased the amount of money he gave away through his foundation last year as the charity drew scrutiny during the campaign.

A 2016 tax return posted Monday on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar shows that the Donald J. Trump Foundation gave away $3.1 million, more than it did in the prior three years combined. Most of that money came from a fundraiser for veterans held by Trump early last year.

Trump drew criticism during the campaign after news organizations raised questions about his foundation’s use of funds and reported that he often did not follow through on promised donations.