Trump economic aide Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack
Jun 11, 2018 @ 6:20 PM

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack Monday evening, according to President Donald Trump.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack,” Trump tweeted.

Kudlow has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, the president said.

The announcement came less than a half hour before Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kudlow, 70, made news Sunday after commenting on CNN that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in “betrayal” and “stabbed us in the back” at a G-7 meeting over the weekend.

Trump chose Kudlow, a former Reagan official and conservative economic commentator, to lead the National Economic Council in March following the resignation of Gary Cohn over disagreement on tariff policy.

