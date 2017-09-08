Trump dedicates weekly address to Hurricane Irma preparations

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump used his weekly address to talk about preparations for Hurricane Irma and pledged the country would “rebuild together as Americans” in the aftermath.

Read the president’s full address:

My fellow Americans, as Hurricane Irma approaches, my administration is working closely with our state and local partners to help save lives, protect families, and assist those in need.

This is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential. I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant and to heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement.

Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people. We are doing everything we can to help with disaster preparations and when the time comes we will restore, recover and rebuild together as Americans.

In times such as these we see the strength and resolve of the American spirit and we see the kindness and the courage of our people.

With gratitude for our first responders and prayers for those in the storm’s path, America stands united, and I mean totally united. From Texas to Louisiana, from Florida to Puerto Rico, and always the US Virgin Islands and anywhere in between that has been affected in between, we will endure and come back stronger than ever before.”

