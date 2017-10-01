Trump dedicates golf trophy to hurricane victims amid controversy over response

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — President Trump dedicated the trophy of the Presidents Cup golf tournament to hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, telling the crowd he wanted the focus on those who “have really suffered.”

Trump, the tournament’s honorary chairman and the first sitting president to attend the final day’s matches, made the remarks as he presented the gold trophy to U.S. captain Steve Stricker and an American team that defeated the International team, 19-11, the biggest victory by either side in 17 years.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and … if you look today and you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico. And the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last period of time with the hurricanes,” Trump said, before presenting the trophy to the Americans.

“I want to just remember them, and we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all those people who went through so much, that we love, that are part of our great state, really a part of our great nation,” he added.

His comments mark an end to a weekend at his New Jersey golf club, where he spent his Saturday lashing out at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, accusing her of “poor leadership.”

He also suggested that people in Puerto Rico aren’t doing enough themselves to recover from the crisis left by Hurricane Maria and want “everything to be done for them,” as he and his administration face mounting criticism over the federal response efforts.

Trump later changed his tune, tweeting out a message Saturday calling for unity in offering assistance to everyone suffering in Puerto Rico, and told the country’s residents not to believe the “fake news.”

