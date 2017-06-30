Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo to testify before House Intelligence Committee

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo will testify before the House Intelligence Committee in a close-door session on July 14. Caputo had previously been contacted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The House Intelligence Committee contacted Caputo in May as part of its investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

According to his written response to the committee, Caputo denied any contact with Russian officials as a member of the campaign. He said he only discussed Russia once with Trump, in 2013, “when he simply asked me in passing what it was like to live there in the context of a dinner conversation.”

Caputo worked for the Trump campaign from November 2015 to June 2016, and has long been an associate of fellow Trump adviser Roger Stone, who ABC News has learned will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on July 24.

In the 1990s, Caputo lived in Russia while working for an energy company with ties to current Russian President Vladimir Putin.

