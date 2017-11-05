Trump calls Texas church shooting an ‘act of evil’

ABCNews.com(TOKYO) — President Donald Trump called the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, an “act of evil” after a gunman stormed the church this morning, leaving at least 26 people dead and 20 other injured.

“This act of evil occurred as the victims and the families were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel,” Trump said before delivering remarks to U.S. and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo on Monday local time. “We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they love. In dark times, and these are dark times, Americans do what they do best, we pull together. We join hands, we lock arms, and through the tears, and through the sadness we stand strong, oh so strong.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the president continues to receive updates on the shooting, and has spoken to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The President has been briefed several times and is continuing to receive regular updates on the tragic shooting in TX. The President spoke with Gov. Abbott earlier this morning. We will keep you posted as we can share more details,” Sanders said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the friends and families affected. May God comfort them all in this time of tragedy.”

Gov. Abbott called it the largest mass shooting in Texas history.

Trump pledged his full support to the state of Texas and local authorities and praised the FBI and first responders.

“I have spoken just a few minutes ago with governor Abbott and we offer our thanks to the first responders, the FBI, all of the many people involved, both federal and otherwise,” he said. “Ultimately they stopped the suspect and rendered immediate lifesaving aid to certain victims of the shooting. I will continue to follow the developments closely.”

